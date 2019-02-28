SDSU announces contractor for SDSU West stadium

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego State University announced on Thursday its selection of Clark Construction Group to design and build a 35,000-seat stadium in Mission Valley.

The stadium is part of the SDSU West measure that voters passed in the November mid-term election. The plan also includes a river park, a campus extension and commercial and residential space. The value of the contract is roughly $250 million, according to SDSU.

"Clark Construction has significant expertise building large, multi- use stadiums and is a great fit to build San Diego State University's new multi- use stadium and the future home of Aztec Football," said SDSU Athletic Director JD Wicker. "I am confident in their ability to deliver a stadium that meet the needs of the university and the San Diego region."

The Maryland-based company has completed projects in Southern California, most notably Petco Park and the Rose Bowl press box in Pasadena. Clark Construction also designed and built local non-athletic buildings like the Naval hospital at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton and SDSU's Engineering and Interdisciplinary Sciences building.

"The full resources of our national organization, combined with our local expertise and relationships will be at the service of the university to achieve the project's vision," said Carlos Gonzalez, the company's senior vice president and regional executive officer. "We recognize the opportunity this project creates for SDSU's Mission Valley campus and for the greater San Diego community."

The SDSU stadium will sit in the footprint of the site's current occupant, SDCCU Stadium. The stadium will serve primarily as the home stadium for the university's football team, but will also accommodate professional and collegiate soccer games, concerts and other events.

Clark Construction currently aims to break ground on the project early next year, with the stadium ready for use at the beginning of the 2022 college football season.