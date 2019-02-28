Some experts agree on the benefits of boredom for children

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — While some people would like for life to be filled with endless entertainment, we all know it’s not. Some say the sooner you learn it’s on you to make life interesting, the better off you’ll be.

One of the most popular creative minds in recent time – and the creator and star of the Broadway hit musical "Hamilton" – Lin-Manuel Miranda credits his unattended afternoons with fostering inspiration. In a GQ Magazine interview, he said, "there is nothing better to spur creativity than a blank page or an empty bedroom."

So, should every spare moment be optimized as many try to do today?

A local speech language pathologist says that while recent trends have everybody – including kids – staying busy, it’s good for children to be on their own sometimes.

"I think it's extremely healthy to be bored,” she said. "It makes [kids] more creative."

A recent opinion piece in The New York Times, called “Let Children Get Bored Again” reinforces this concept.



Despite many adults learning the phrase, “boredom is for boring people,” NYT Book Review editor Pamela Paul asserts that boredom is actually useful and good for you. The reasoning behind this logic is somewhat simple, according to Paul: “Because things happen when you’re bored.”

Paul surmises that instead of considering boredom a “problem,” parents and adults should take a step back and let children endure boredom.

“Of course, it’s not really the boredom itself that’s important; it’s what we do with it,” Paul writes.

What children do with boredom may include inward thinking, book-reading, taking on art projects or simply letting their mind wander and create fanciful stories.

Paul cites research that also shows that “the ability to handle boredom, not surprisingly, is correlated with the ability to focus and to self-regulate.”



Psychologist Dr. Vanessa Lapointe made similar points in an article published by The Huffington Post in 2016.

In “Why You Should Do Nothing When Your Child Says, 'I'm Bored,'” Lapointe writes, “Children need to sit in their own boredom for the world to become quiet enough that they can hear themselves.”

She also suggests that parents observe their children when boredom sets in to see as their “internal sense of self takes over.”

What do you remember about being bored during childhood? Were you left to fill that time with things that mattered to you? Or were you given stimulus so the adults around you could avoid hearing the whined phrase of, “I’m bored”?

It’s interesting to consider how things have changed and how many devices and outward sources of entertainment are readily available. Do you think this has changed how children and adults deal – or don’t deal – with boredom?