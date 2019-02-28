Armed thief robs San Diego State student on outskirts of campus - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Armed thief robs San Diego State student on outskirts of campus

By City News Service
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A thief armed with a pistol robbed a San Diego State University student near the southern outskirts of the campus early Thursday.

The robber confronted the victim in the 5500 block of Montezuma Road about 12:45 a.m., according to SDSU police.

After stealing the student's wallet, the bandit fled to a waiting white Toyota Prius and was driven out of the area by an accomplice. No injuries or gunfire were reported.

The robber was described as a thin, roughly 5-foot-10-inch black man in his late teens or early 20s, wearing black pants and a white shirt. No description of the getaway driver was available.

Investigators were reviewing surveillance-camera images of the crime, according to the campus police department.

