San Diego Pride rebukes United Methodist Church over LGBTQ policies

California consumers lost out on at least $308 million in nickel deposits on cans and bottles in 2018, largely because it's increasingly difficult to find a place to recycle them, according to a new report made public Thursday.
Dozens of exotic dancers on Thursday sounded off outside Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez’s office – protesting for their right to work as independent contractors.
A thief armed with a pistol robbed an 18-year-old San Diego State University student near the southern outskirts of the college campus early Thursday.
The Hydration Room is a first of its kind IV and injection therapy clinic now open in San Diego at La Plaza La Jolla.
San Diego State University announced on Thursday its selection of Clark Construction Group to design and build a 35,000-seat stadium in Mission Valley.
San Diego City Attorney Mara Elliott announced litigation Thursday against opioid manufacturers including Purdue Pharma for what she called their role in the country's ongoing opioid addiction crisis.
San Diego Pride and its associated congregations rebuked the United Methodist Church Thursday for its recent decision to maintain its bans on same-sex marriages and LGBTQ clergy.
Here’s a story that will be a relief to any parent who has listened to “Baby Shark” a thousand times. There are now baby lullabies that appeal to tiny tots and their parents.
California is drenched and its mountains are piled high with snow amid a still-unfolding winter of storms that was unimaginable just a few months ago.