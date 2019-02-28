San Diego exotic dancers protest Opportunity to Work Act

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Dozens of exotic dancers on Thursday sounded off outside Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez’s office – protesting for their right to work as independent contractors.

Many of the exotic dancers shouted, “My choice, not yours! My choice, not yours!”

Exotic dancers are upset over Assembly Bill 5, which requires performers to become employees of the clubs they dance at. According to dancers, it has resulted in a loss of money and flexible schedule.

Assemblywoman Gonzalez argued the bill is about establishing the right employee classification.

"It's really important for the state that the people aren't misclassified, because when they are misclassified as independent contractors, the employer is not paying social security. The employer is not paying unemployment insurance. The employer is not paying into workers compensation. They're not providing healthcare, paid sick days, paid family leave,” she said.

AB-5 was modeled after a Supreme Court decision made last year.