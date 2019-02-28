Zevely Zone: Cancer patients need a Ray of Sunshine

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Sometimes cancer patients need a ray of sunshine, and in Thursday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff went to Fallbrook to meet a tough little cow girl named, Leona Evans.

For the past year nothing has been normal about the life of Leona. She was diagnosed with B-cell lymphoma and leukemia.

Leona’s mother, Michelle, said that when your third grader is diagnosed with two types of cancer, you learn to live in the moment.

Lia Ray is the founder of the non-profit group, Ray of Sunshine – which provides horse therapy to cancer patients. Lia was once herself a cancer patient, too.

A day at the ranch is free for the whole family because the whole family is going through it together.

Leona’s sister, Cerys, said there is something about grooming a mini-horse that makes her little sister’s big problems fade away.

The organization is named Ray of Sunshine because Lia says she is living proof you can beat cancer.



Leona’s currently in remission and on her way to riding cancer right out of town.

Ray of Sunshine Equestrian Therapy is always grateful for volunteers and donations. Click here to learn more.