Competitors help San Diego book store stay open

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — When the owner of South Park book store The Book Catapult had to have emergency heart surgery last month, his wife struggled to figure out how to care for him and keep the family business afloat. To their amazement, employees from competing book stores volunteered to come in and help manage the store.

The fact competitors chipped in to help the store stay open may surprise some people, but Jennifer Powell says that is what the book community is all about.

Six days a week, you would normally spot Jennifer and her husband Seth Marko inside their South Park store.

"It is an incredible amount of work, but we love it and we always knew we wanted to open a book store,” said Jennifer.

But last month they found themselves somewhere else: inside a hospital room after doctors discovered Seth was suffering from an aortic dissection - a serious and potentially fatal heart condition.

"It was obviously quite a shock,” said Jennifer.

With a 10-hour surgery looming, and little time to react, Jennifer scrambled to make sure their 3-year-old daughter Josephine was cared for - all the while wondering what would happen to their store.

The couple have one full-time employee at the store, and it turns out she too was dealing with her own crisis and couldn't come in to help.

"When Jen called to say Seth was going into open heart surgery, I had to tell her that I had swine flu and couldn't come to work,” said Vanessa Diaz.

So, the local book community came to their rescue.

“That's when our friend Scott who works down at the library shop jumped in and basically took everything off of my plate,” said Jennifer.

Scott - along with employees from competing book stores in San Diego and even as far as L.A. - volunteered to work at the Book Catapult.

Scott also started a GoFundMe page which has raised over $10,000 as of Thursday evening.

"There was a list of volunteers that was almost too long,” said Vanessa.

"It's overwhelming. It's hard to really put any sort of words to it,” said Jennifer.

Jennifer says she's grateful but not surprised.

"While technically they are competitors, we don't really see them as competitors in the book-selling industry,” said Jennifer. “It’s unique in that way. We're more of a community.”

As for Seth, he's on his way to a full recovery.

"He's recovering very nicely,” said Jennifer.