Fugitive on parole for burglary known to frequent El Cajon

Each week, the News 8 Crimefighters help authorities in looking for fugitives in San Diego.
This week’s fugitive is:
Joe Weyapuk
DOB: 9/28/1994 (24)
Description: Hispanic male
5’11” tall, 185 lbs.
Brown hair, brown eyes
Below is a picture of this week’s fugitive and details about why he is wanted:
Joe Weyapuk is wanted by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation for failing to comply with the terms and conditions of his parole. Weyapuk is currently on parole for burglary. Weyapuk has previous convictions for burglary, possession of narcotics, and multiple parole violations. Weyapuk is known to frequent the City of El Cajon and in particular the intersection of Jamacha Road and Main Street.
If you have information call CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-TIPS. A reward is being offered for his arrest and remember you can make a tip and still remain anonymous.
While some people would like for life to be filled with endless entertainment, we all know it’s not. Some say the sooner you learn it’s on you to make life interesting, the better off you’ll be.
Each week, the News 8 Crimefighters help authorities in looking for fugitives in San Diego. This week’s fugitive is: Joe Weyapuk
Sometimes cancer patients need a ray of sunshine, and in Thursday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff went to Fallbrook to meet a tough little cow girl named, Leona Evans.
Here’s a story that will be a relief to any parent who has listened to “Baby Shark” a thousand times. There are now baby lullabies that appeal to tiny tots and their parents.
Actress Chloe Grace Moretz has a new movie out called, "Greta" and she joined News 8 to talk more about it.
Since the mid-1970s, the United States has recognized Black History Month – also known as African-American History Month. Our News 8 archives hold many stories from Black History Months past and we’ve collected a few to share.
In Wednesday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff is in Ocean Beach with an update on Marathon Milio whom he introduced us to about a year ago.
In Wednesday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff is in Ocean Beach with an update on Marathon Milio whom he introduced us to about a year ago.
A whale was spotted just south of Crystal Pier in Pacific Beach on Wednesday. It appeared to be a baby Pacific gray whale and was seemingly not in distress.
Each year, a group of about 30 San Diegans get a rare glimpse inside the FBI as part of the agency's FBI Citizens Academy.
The on-air reporters and anchors in TV news do a lot of talking, but what if they just listened for a day?