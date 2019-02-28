Fugitive on parole for burglary known to frequent El Cajon

Each week, the News 8 Crimefighters help authorities in looking for fugitives in San Diego.

This week’s fugitive is:



Joe Weyapuk

DOB: 9/28/1994 (24)

Description: Hispanic male

5’11” tall, 185 lbs.

Brown hair, brown eyes

Below is a picture of this week’s fugitive and details about why he is wanted:

Joe Weyapuk is wanted by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation for failing to comply with the terms and conditions of his parole. Weyapuk is currently on parole for burglary. Weyapuk has previous convictions for burglary, possession of narcotics, and multiple parole violations. Weyapuk is known to frequent the City of El Cajon and in particular the intersection of Jamacha Road and Main Street.

If you have information call CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-TIPS. A reward is being offered for his arrest and remember you can make a tip and still remain anonymous.