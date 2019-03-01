Fire at halfway house in El Cajon injures one person - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Fire at halfway house in El Cajon injures one person

Posted: Updated:

EL CAJON (NEWS 8) - A fire at a halfway house in El Cajon sent one person to the hospital Thursday night. 

News 8's Richard Allyn reports a resident at the halfway house, which is located on the 1200 block of Naranca Avenue, set a bedroom on fire. He escaped and remains on the loose. 

Nine other residents are no longer able to remain in the house due to smoke and water damage. The Red Cross is on scene assisting them find new housing. 


 

