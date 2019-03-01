Crackdown on Chula Vista illegal pot shops

Chula Vista residents on Thursday sounded off about illegal pot shops in their community during a Southwest Chula Vista Civic Association Forum on illegal pot shops.
Dozens of exotic dancers on Thursday sounded off outside Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez’s office – protesting for their right to work as independent contractors.
... expect cool temps as onshore flow pushes low clouds and patchy dense fog in our direction. We've seen reduced visibility ranging from 5 miles to even a quarter mile or less for cities including Fallbrook and Ramona. Onshore flow should also aid in knocking a few degrees off our highs for Friday, but still warmer than usual, especially in the mountains and desert.
... expect cool temps as onshore flow pushes low clouds and patchy dense fog in our direction. We've seen reduced visibility ranging from 5 miles to even a quarter mile or less for cities including Fallbrook and Ramona. Onshore flow should also aid in knocking a few degrees off our highs for Friday, but still warmer than usual, especially in the mountains and desert.
While some people would like for life to be filled with endless entertainment, we all know it’s not. Some say the sooner you learn it’s on you to make life interesting, the better off you’ll be.
Girls wrestling became a sanctioned high school sport in California just seven years ago. Good thing too, because the sport has helped change the life of Perla Ramirez. She has gone from a trouble-making teen to a trailblazing athlete at Escondido High School.
Each week, the News 8 Crimefighters help authorities in looking for fugitives in San Diego. This week’s fugitive is: Joe Weyapuk
When the owner of South Park book store The Book Catapult had to have emergency heart surgery last month, his wife struggled to figure out how to care for him and keep the family business afloat. To their amazement, employees from competing book stores volunteered to come in and help manage the store.
When the owner of South Park book store The Book Catapult had to have emergency heart surgery last month, his wife struggled to figure out how to care for him and keep the family business afloat. To their amazement, employees from competing book stores volunteered to come in and help manage the store.
Sometimes cancer patients need a ray of sunshine, and in Thursday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff went to Fallbrook to meet a tough little cow girl named, Leona Evans.
Federal officials have put out a consumer alert about a telephone scam hitting San Diego, as well as the rest of the country.