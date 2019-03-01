Police investigating after man's body found lying on sidewalk in Bay Terraces

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Homicide detectives were investigating the death of a man who was found gravely injured early Friday morning on a sidewalk in the Bay Terraces area.



Police and firefighters responded around 12:40 a.m. to a report of a person down in the 2300 block of Spring Oak Way, San Diego police Lt. Anthony Dupree said.



Emergency crews arrived in the area and found man suffering from apparent trauma to his upper body, Dupree said.



The unidentified man -- said to appear to be in his 20s -- was pronounced dead at the scene, Dupree said.



Anyone with information regarding the man's death was asked to call the SDPD's homicide unit at (619) 531-2293 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

