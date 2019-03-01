Chocolate Decadence & Wine Festival kicking off at Pechanga Casino

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The 11th Annual Chocolate and Wine Festival gets underway on Friday night at Pechanga Resort & Casino.

The most notable wineries from Napa Valley, Sonoma County, Temecula, France, Italy, Spain, Argentina, Chile, Australia, New Zealand and beyond will offer a few hundred of their finest vintages along with live music.

Guests who head to Temecula for the event can sip and savor while sampling a variety of distinguished dishes from the award-winning chefs of Pechanga Resort & Casino. This year's theme is Around The World, so chefs are creating tasty treats that will take you on a culinary journey.

As if chocolate and wine weren’t enough, the event is also raising money for Habitat for Humanity. Since the partnership began between Pechanga and Habitat for Humanity, over $150,000 has been raised through this event alone. That money equates to 80 homes being repaired!

News 8's Ashley Jacobs headed to the Gaslamp Quarter's Callaway Tasting Room to see how the wine pairs with chocolate.