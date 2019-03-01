Celebrating Dr. Seuss on Read Across America Day

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Did you know the National Education Association (NEA) created Read Across America to get kids to celebrate reading on or near March 2nd? The date happens to be the birthday of Dr. Seuss.

The NEA had the idea in 1997 to give reading its own pep rally and kicked off the first Read Across America on March 2, 1998.

To celebrate this special day, St. Paul's Senior Services has teamed up with a few local schools for an inter-generational reading program.

News 8's Ashley Jacobs headed to Chula Vista where seniors read Dr. Seuss books to kids, and kids also read to the seniors. They'll also shared a delicious breakfast of...what other than green eggs and ham?