Thin Blue Line Across America Ride to benefit fallen officer families

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Did you know that each year more than 150 police officers are killed in the line of duty?

Concerns of Police Survivors is putting on a ride that will be 6 days and 2,500 miles for the thin blue line. The cross-country ride will directly benefit the C.O.P.S. organization which aims to raise awareness and resources for members and families of law enforcement who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

The ride will start at Indian Motorcycles in San Diego and will eventually end in Daytona Beach, Florida just in time for the legendary Daytona Bike Week.

In addition to the money that is raised on the ride, there will also be a custom Thin Blue Line Indian Chieftain motorcycle auctioned off. All proceeds will go directly to the C.O.P.S. organization.

Liz White Dibb, Vice President of the SoCal chapter of C.O.P.S. and Timothy Broadhead from Indian Motorcycles of San Diego joined Morning Extra to talk about the ride and how it helps the police community.