News 8 celebrates Read Across America Day at Davila Day School

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - One fish, two fish, red fish, blue fish. It is time to get out your favorite books today to celebrate Read Across America Day.

The National Education Association created the day in 1997 to get people reading!

Students at Davila Day School, a special education school in Chula Vista for students who are Deaf or hard of hearing, celebrated by reading books like, “Put Me In the Zoo” and “Old Bear and His Cub.”

Principal of Davila Day School, Heidi Lyon, told News 8, “Some of old our students use sign language to communicate and another group of our students are focusing on listening and spoken language, so when when we get volunteers we need readers who with more facial expressions and exuberance when they are reading to our students.”

News 8’s own Heather Hope headed south to read “Raven” to the kids.

