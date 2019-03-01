San Diego Humane Society looking for person who severely neglected dog

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A reward of up to $1,000 was posted on Friday for tips leading to whoever mistreated and abandoned an emaciated dog found early this morning in San Diego's Bandy Canyon.

The person who found the canine, a pit bull mix about 2 years old, brought him to the San Diego Humane Society's Escondido campus for medical treatment, according to Dariel Walker of the Humane Society.

"The dog weighed less than 20 pounds and was extremely dehydrated with a low temperature. He also had pressure sores on his hips and knees," according to a Humane Society statement. "Our veterinary team immediately began administering IV fluids and placed the dog on a heated bed to adjust his temperature."

The Humane Society's Humane Law Enforcement division opened a felony animal cruelty investigation into the matter due to the dog's condition. Residents can report information leading to the responsible party's arrest to the Law Enforcement unit by calling (619) 299-7012.

Tipsters wanting to remain anonymous can call San Diego Crime Stoppers, which is offering the reward, at (888) 580-8477 or visit its website at sdcrimestoppers.org .

Photos courtesy of The San Diego Humane Society