San Diego Humane Society looking for person who severely neglected dog

A pedestrian suffered serious injuries on Friday afternoon when a car hit him at a Rolando-area intersection, authorities reported.
A reward of up to $1,000 was posted on Friday for tips leading to whoever mistreated and abandoned an emaciated dog found early this morning in San Diego's Bandy Canyon.
Authorities on Friday reached out to the public for help in locating a man suspected of using counterfeit currency to purchase cellphones in San Diego County.
Members of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps with the Essex Amphibious Ready Group and the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit returned to their San Diego homeport on Friday after a deployment near the Middle East, Mediterranean and Horn of Africa.
One fish, two fish, red fish, blue fish. It is time to get out your favorite books today to celebrate Read Across America Day.
Did you know that each year more than 150 police officers are killed in the line of duty? Concerns of Police Survivors is putting on a ride that will be 6 days and 2,500 miles for the thin blue line.
While some people would like for life to be filled with endless entertainment, we all know it’s not. Some say the sooner you learn it’s on you to make life interesting, the better off you’ll be.
Did you know the National Education Association (NEA) created Read Across America to get kids to celebrate reading on or near March 2nd?
The 11th Annual Chocolate and Wine Festival gets underway on Friday night at Pechanga Resort Casino.
Homicide detectives were investigating the death of a man who was found gravely injured early Friday morning on a sidewalk in the Bay Terraces area.