Car hits, seriously injures pedestrian in Rolando

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A pedestrian suffered serious injuries on Friday afternoon when a car hit him at a Rolando-area intersection, authorities reported.

The accident at 71st Street and El Cajon Boulevard occurred shortly after 12:30 p.m., according to San Diego police.

Medics took the victim, described only as male, to a hospital for treatment of major injuries, Sgt. Michael Stirk said.

The accident forced closures of traffic lanes in the area, including the entire eastbound side of El Cajon Boulevard. Police advised motorists to avoid the area until further notice.