SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Workers at Antojitos Colombianos Restaurant on Friday were serving up to go orders minus the plasticware as they comply with a new ordinance with the goal of reducing waste.

Owner Javier Rodriguez was outspoken against the ordinance before it passed the San Diego City Council.

“We are not offering the straws to the customers. It is on request only. It is frustrating and even a waste of the time to leave the business to go to the City of San Diego to fight,” he said.

Regardless, Rodriguez said he is complying.

“They say the fine on the first issue is $200. I can’t afford to have any fines. I have to follow and investigate more,” he said.

Rodriguez estimates providing alternative cutlery will increase costs by as much as 30-percent.

In May, the second phase of the ordinance will kick in – banning polystyrene, commonly called Styrofoam, containers.

“Right now, I am taking the cost myself – which is my economics. To do that, I have to change prices on the menu – it takes time,” he said.

The City Council passed the ordinance along party lines in January. While the first phase applies just to cutlery, the second phase will include egg cartons, food containers, coolers, ice chests, pool and beach toys, mooring buoys and navigational markers.

Keen Prue, III is the San Diego Recycling Program Manager and oversees the city’s recycling program. He said the first week is going well for compliance. Of the ordinance, he said it “is a waste reduction measure and it would help us reach our zero-waste plan. Ultimately, it would lead to reduction of single use items.”

Prue said the focus is on the second phase and educating business owners.

“If we hear of something or see something we’ll let them know about the ordinance and changes that need to be made. Then most people will come into compliance at that point,” he said.

San Diego is the largest city in California to ban polystyrene containers. The state legislature considered a similar, statewide measure last year, but it failed to get enough votes in the Senate.