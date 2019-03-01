Final RaceLegal held at SDCCU Stadium

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - It's an end of an era Friday night as RaceLegal, which began 21 years ago as a way for drivers to race legally and safely, comes to an end.

The final event was scheduled for last month, but was postponed because of the recent storms.

RacecLegal started 21 years ago with funding from the California Office of Traffic Safety. The goal was to give drivers an alternative to illegal street racing and cut down on preventable tragedies.

Organizers said they are forecasting a financial deficit for 2019, and are ending the program, saying: “My hope is that San Diego does not lose the knowledge of how to combat the tragedy of preventable deaths as a result of illegal street racing.”

News 8's Chris Gros reports from the San Diego County Credit Union Stadium in Mission Valley.

I keep trying to tell Joe we should enter Unit 122 to the RaceLegal lineup. He keeps telling me no, something about liability. Oh well... pic.twitter.com/etEm9zuCvE — Chris Gros (@ChrisNews8) March 2, 2019

RELATED COVERAGE