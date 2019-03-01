Final RaceLegal held at SDCCU Stadium

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - It's an end of an era Friday night as RaceLegal, which began 21 years ago as a way for drivers to race legally and safely, comes to an end.
The final event was scheduled for last month, but was postponed because of the recent storms.
RacecLegal started 21 years ago with funding from the California Office of Traffic Safety. The goal was to give drivers an alternative to illegal street racing and cut down on preventable tragedies.
Organizers said they are forecasting a financial deficit for 2019, and are ending the program, saying: “My hope is that San Diego does not lose the knowledge of how to combat the tragedy of preventable deaths as a result of illegal street racing.”
News 8's Chris Gros reports from the San Diego County Credit Union Stadium in Mission Valley.
I keep trying to tell Joe we should enter Unit 122 to the RaceLegal lineup. He keeps telling me no, something about liability. Oh well... pic.twitter.com/etEm9zuCvE— Chris Gros (@ChrisNews8) March 2, 2019
RELATED COVERAGE
A San Diego judge ruled Friday that law enforcement agencies must disclose records regarding police misconduct and officer-involved shootings to the public, in compliance with a recently enacted state law.
Some home buyers are losing thousands of dollars in the escrow process as thieves hack emails and force payments to go to them instead of the buyer’s tittle companies, according to the FBI.
It's an end of an era Friday night as RaceLegal, which began 21 years ago as a way for drivers to race legally and safely, comes to an end.
One-hundred-and-seven years after opening their doors, things never went south for Berger Hardware in North Park, but in Friday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff got a side of the secrets.
One fish, two fish, red fish, blue fish. It is time to get out your favorite books today to celebrate Read Across America Day.
Workers at Antojitos Colombianos Restaurant on Friday were serving up to go orders minus the plasticware as they comply with a new ordinance with the goal of reducing waste.
San Diego State's Jalen McDaniels was guarded in his first comments since being sued by two women who accused him of filming sex acts in 2016 while in high school and sharing them with friends through social media. He called the lawsuits "a very serious situation."
A 7-foot (215-centimeter) sea creature that washed ashore in Southern California has been identified as a hoodwinker sunfish, a recently identified rare species thought to live in the Southern Hemisphere.
A pedestrian suffered serious injuries on Friday afternoon when a car hit him at a Rolando-area intersection, authorities reported.
A reward of up to $1,000 was posted on Friday for tips leading to whoever mistreated and abandoned an emaciated dog found early this morning in San Diego's Bandy Canyon.