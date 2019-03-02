Santee standoff underway, residents advised to shelter in place

Some home buyers are losing thousands of dollars in the escrow process as thieves hack emails and force payments to go to them instead of the buyer’s tittle companies, according to the FBI.
A federal judge has ordered the Trump administration to continue processing applications for roughly 2,700 immigrants from Central America who were set to travel to the U.S. under an Obama-era program.
It's an end of an era Friday night as RaceLegal, which began 21 years ago as a way for drivers to race legally and safely, comes to an end.
A young man was found fatally injured under suspicious circumstances early Friday morning on Bay Terraces-area roadside.
Deputies are in a standoff with a suicidal person armed with a handgun Friday night in the area of 8400 Graves Avenue in Santee.
A San Diego judge ruled Friday that law enforcement agencies must disclose records regarding police misconduct and officer-involved shootings to the public, in compliance with a recently enacted state law.
One-hundred-and-seven years after opening their doors, things never went south for Berger Hardware in North Park, but in Friday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff got a side of the secrets.
One fish, two fish, red fish, blue fish. It is time to get out your favorite books today to celebrate Read Across America Day.
Workers at Antojitos Colombianos Restaurant on Friday were serving up to go orders minus the plasticware as they comply with a new ordinance with the goal of reducing waste.