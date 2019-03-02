Santee standoff underway, residents advised to shelter in place - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Santee standoff underway, residents advised to shelter in place

SANTEE (NEWS 8) - Deputies are in a standoff with a suicidal person armed with a handgun Friday night in the area of 8400 Graves Avenue in Santee.

Nearby residents are being advised to shelter in place, according to the San Diego Country Sheriff's Department.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available. 

