Weekend rail work to necessitate closures along San Diego coast

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Rail service along the Los Angeles-San Diego-San Luis Obispo rail corridor will be suspended in both directions on Saturday through 5 a.m. Monday from Oceanside to San Diego for track and signal improvements, according to the San Diego Association of Governments.

The scheduled rail work in Carlsbad and San Diego will affect weekend rail service for the four railroads that use the corridor -- the North County Transit District, Metrolink, Amtrak and freight line BNSF. Rail service is expected to resume Monday for morning commute hours with possible delays.

Crews in Carlsbad will shift the existing western rail line toward the route's new western platform while removing the old platform. The $33.7 million Poinsettia Station Improvements Project "will lengthen and elevate passenger platforms, install a fence between the tracks within the station, relocate a section of the existing tracks, and replace the existing at-grade rail crossings with an undercrossing featuring stairways and ADA compliance ramps on both sides of the tracks," according to SANDAG. The agency expects the project to be completed in 2020.

In San Diego, crews plan to make rail infrastructure and quality of life improvements along the mid-coast corridor such as installing new signage and drainage systems and removing graffiti. The work is part of the ongoing Mid- Coast Trolley extension project, which will extend Metropolitan Transit System service 11 miles from Santa Fe Depot in downtown San Diego to University City. SANDAG expects the $2.17 billion extension to be completed in 2021.

San Diego work crews will also continue bridge construction work near Friars Road by installing temporary metal support structures that will hold the bridge in place until it's completed.

All three weekend rail work projects are part of SANDAG's Build NCC (North Coast Corridor) program, a 40-year, $700 million effort to repair and expand vehicle and rail transportation infrastructure throughout the county.

Once completed, the county anticipates adding a total of 13 miles of new carpool and high-occupancy vehicle freeway lanes, 1 1/2 miles of doubled railroad track, seven miles of bike and pedestrian paths and more than 1,200 acres of restored and preserved coastal habitat land.