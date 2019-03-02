Escondido wrong-way crash injures one; DUI suspected

San Diego Police are looking for a man who is accused of stealing thousands of dollars of merchandise from The Cave Smoke Shop in North Park.
A storm system sweeping into San Diego County late Friday could bring rain through the weekend, forecasters said.
A suspected intoxicated driver plowed into a full- size pickup head-on while traveling the wrong direction on Interstate 15 in Escondido this afternoon, authorities said.
More than 20,000 local families and students will participated in the 11th annual San Diego Festival of Science and Engineering's Expo Day at Petco Park.
Some home buyers are losing thousands of dollars in the escrow process as thieves hack emails and force payments to go to them instead of the buyer’s tittle companies, according to the FBI.
One-hundred-and-seven years after opening their doors, things never went south for Berger Hardware in North Park, but in Friday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff got a side of the secrets.
Rail service along the Los Angeles-San Diego-San Luis Obispo rail corridor will be suspended in both directions on Saturday through 5 a.m. Monday from Oceanside to San Diego for track and signal improvements, according to the San Diego Association of Governments.
Widespread rain and clouds started early Saturday and could linger into Sunday. Temperatures drop below average through the weekend, warming slightly early next week. Another storm tracking into the region for mid-week next week.
A suspect believed to be armed was taken into custody after a standoff with deputies Deputies Friday night in the area of 8400 Graves Avenue in Santee.