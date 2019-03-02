Police searching for man suspected of stealing merchandise from North Park smoke shop

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - San Diego Police are looking for a man who is accused of stealing thousands of dollars of merchandise from The Cave Smoke Shop in North Park.

The theft happened after the lone smoke shop’s employee had his car smashed into on the street.

When the employee ran outside to call 9-1-1, a customer who was in the store already started to help himself.

Owner of the smoke shop, Walid Alraheb told News 8 the man spent nearly ten minutes inside the store by himself. The security cameras show him pocketing scales and different types of tobacco products.

Alraheb said he was on the phone, presumably “shopping for everybody.”

At one point the man took bottles filled with liquid that is used in e-cigarettes.

The owner said he is frustrated, stating, “how can you take advantage of that kind of situation that someone could have gotten killed outside? Instead, of making the guy feel better, you just start shopping.”

The man gets into a silver BMW 350i with Long Beach dealer tags and drives away just as police arrive to investigate the crash.

If you think you know the man that is on the surveillance video you are urged to contact the San Diego Police Department. If you wish to remain anonymous you can call CrimeStoppers at 888-580-8477.