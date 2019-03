SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A homicide investigation is underway in Chula Vista after a woman’s body was found inside a home in the 1100 block of Oasis Avenue.

911 received a call around 1:30 p.m. from a man who told dispatchers that he had shot and killed a woman in Chula Vista.

Officers went to the home and found the woman dead inside.

Neighbors tell News 8 the woman was the live in girlfriend of the suspect's dad.

Police have arrested the 50-year old man that made the original 911 call.

Police say 50 year old man is in custody for shooting and killing a woman inside a Chula Vista home. Neighbors say suspect killed his dad’s live in girlfriend ?@CBS8? pic.twitter.com/JrO0ZT5qJf — Kelly Hessedal (@KellyNews8) March 3, 2019

Homicide investigation under way in Chula Vista. Family members of the victim are gathered outside the home....waiting for info from police ?@CBS8? pic.twitter.com/cBVYZTh5Un — Kelly Hessedal (@KellyNews8) March 3, 2019