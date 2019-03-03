Man rescued from flowing water in South Bay area of San Diego, taken into custody

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A man was rescued Sunday morning - after he became stuck in the middle of flowing water in the South Bay - and was then taken into custody by Border Patrol agents.

A call came in around 8:30 a.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department reporting a man was stuck on a tiny island near the intersection of Dairy Mart Road and Clear Water Way.

Border Patrol agents on the scene tried to get the man to cross the flowing water on his own but he said he did not know how to swim. It wasn't clear how the man got onto the island.

Authorities said he wasn't hurt and was in no danger, but wouldn't go back in the water.

Crews hoisted the man from the island onto a nearby bridge. The rescue took about an hour, according to authorities.

Border Patrol took the man into custody following the rescue.