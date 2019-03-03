'Absolute miracle:' Rescuers find missing California sisters

A man was rescued Sunday morning - after he became stuck in the middle of flowing water in the South Bay - and was then taken into custody by Border Patrol agents.
Armed with some outdoor survival training, granola bars and pink rubber boots, 5- and 8-year-old sisters survived 44 hours in rugged Northern California wilderness before they were found dehydrated and cold but in good spirits on Sunday, authorities said.
Pet lovers – look around and see if you have any old pet sweaters that just don’t fit Fido anymore and “paw it forward” to County Animal Services.
The San Diego Strike Force will play at Pechanga Arena San Diego for the first time Sunday, facing a fellow first-season Indoor Football League team, the Tucson Sugar Skulls.
A man riding a scooter suffered a fracture to his leg when he was broadsided by a motorist in the Midway community of San Diego, a police officer said Sunday.
Widespread rain and clouds that started early Saturday could linger into Sunday. Temperatures, which dropped below average through the weekend, are expected to warm slightly early next week.
A suspect believed to be armed was taken into custody after a standoff with deputies Deputies Friday night in the area of 8400 Graves Avenue in Santee.
More than 20,000 local families and students will participated in the 11th annual San Diego Festival of Science and Engineering's Expo Day at Petco Park.
A homicide investigation got underway Saturday and an arrest was later made in Chula Vista after a woman died inside a home in the 1100 block of Oasis Avenue.