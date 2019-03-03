Man riding scooter suffers broken leg in crash with motorist in Midway area of San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man riding a scooter suffered a fracture to his leg when he was broadsided by a motorist in the Midway community of San Diego, a police officer said Sunday.



The 46-year-old man was transported to an area hospital, where his injury was considered non-life threatening, said Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.



The man was riding a 2016 Lance Scooter southbound in the 3800 block of Rosecrans Street at 10:25 p.m. Saturday as a 51-year-old man driving a 2002 Ford pickup truck was going northbound on Rosecrans Street, Heims said.



The man riding the scooter moved into the left turn lane to go westbound on Hancock Street when he was broadsided by the motorist in the pickup truck, who had just made a left turn, Heims said.



The motorist in the truck was not injured and it was not known whether he was cited or arrested.