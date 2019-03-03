San Diego indoor football team makes home debut Sunday

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego Strike Force will play at Pechanga Arena San Diego for the first time Sunday, facing a fellow first-season Indoor Football League team, the Tucson Sugar Skulls.



Indoor Football League rules are similar to the better-known Arena Football League with two teams of eight players each playing on a field 50 yards long by 28 yards wide with 8-yard end zones bordered by side walls and end walls used as boards for hockey games.



Punting is not allowed, forcing teams on fourth down to either try for a first down or attempt a field goal.



A key difference is that there are no rebound nets behind the end zones in the IFL because that is part of the AFL's patented game system.



The kicking team in the IFL receives one point for a kickoff not returned out of the end zone.



The IFL was formed by the 2008 merger of the Intense Football League and United Indoor Football Association.



The hip-hop band CrazyTown X is scheduled to perform. It is best known for its 2000 single, "Butterfly," which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.



Tickets are priced from $19-$44. Parking is free.



The Strike Force were 67-49 losers to the Quad City Steamwheelers in their debut Feb. 23 in Moline, Illinois. Derrick Bernard threw six touchdown passes and ran for a seventh score for the Strike Force but had three passes intercepted.



The Strike Force are coached by Burt Grossman, a defensive end with the San Diego Chargers from 1989-93.



The Strike Force cut four players from their 21-player roster following the loss and signed four others, including Sergio Phillips, a defensive lineman at San Diego State from 2014-17, starting all 13 games in 2017 at defensive tackle.



The game is the first for Tucson, whose roster includes Jake Medlock, who led the IFL in passing yards (2,616), completions (265) and touchdowns (47) in 2018 playing for the Cedar Rapids Titans.