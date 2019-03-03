San Diego County ‘Paw it Forward’ campaign collecting supplies for pets of homeless

SAN DIEGO (COUNTY NEWS CENTER) — Pet lovers – look around and see if you have any old pet sweaters that just don’t fit Fido anymore and “paw it forward” to County Animal Services.

The department is collecting new and gently used pet sweaters, leashes, collars and toys to give out at the Project Homeless Connect event in El Cajon next month.

A couple hundred people are expected to show up to take advantage of a mobile shower unit, a mobile medical clinic and services to help the homeless. Some come with pets in tow. While their owners get some much needed help, the animals get some TLC of their own.

County Animal Services will be providing free pet vaccinations, wellness exams and microchips. As an added bonus, staff will give out pet sweaters, leashes, collars and toys.

“The owners often take better care of their pets than they do themselves so they’re extremely grateful for cozy sweaters or coats for their furry companions,” said Veterinarian Dr. Cassie Hamilton, D.V.M.

Crisis House is hosting the Project Homeless Connect event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 12 at the Ronald Reagan Community Center.

County Animal Services is collecting pet items from now until Friday, April 5. All sizes will be accepted.

The donations can be dropped off during regular business hours Tuesday through Sunday at either of the County’s shelters in Bonita or Carlsbad. For more information about the “Paw It Forward” campaign, contact County Animal Services at 619-767-2675.