San Diego Girl Scout scammed with fake $20 bill according to father

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — This time of year, Girl Scouts are camped out in front of stores across the country selling their delicious cookies. But for one local scout, a recent sales day did not go as planned.
A customer allegedly bought a box of the treats with a counterfeit $20 bill then took off with the cookies and change.
Luigi Diaz says last Sunday his daughter Serena was selling cookies outside a Ralphs in Hillcrest when a man gave them a $20 in exchange for a $5 box of Do-si-dos
The bill looked like a regular $20 but was slightly shorter than the real currency when compared side-by-side.
"I was like, ‘oh my gosh, that traitor,” said Serena.
"We didn't realize it [was fake] until we were trying to give the money back to our distributor,” said Luigi.
That meant the family was not only stuck with a false $20 but also lost the cookies and the $15 in change they gave the man.
"It's like, ‘seriously?’ Why would you want to do this to a sweet little girl like this?” said Luigi.
He now wants to warn other parents to double check the money they take in while fundraising.
Luigi said it crossed his mind that perhaps the man didn’t know it was a counterfeit bill, but says he acted suspicious afterwards and ran off right after getting the cookies.
As for Serena, she says she didn't let the scam get her down and has been hitting the sales even harder this week.
This time of year, Girl Scouts are camped out in front of stores across the country selling their delicious cookies. But for one local scout, a recent sales day did not go as planned.
A man was rescued Sunday morning - after he became stuck in the middle of flowing water in the South Bay - and was then taken into custody by Border Patrol agents.
Caltrans crews will close all northbound and southbound lane of State Route 163 between Interstate 8 and Genesee Avenue several night this week starting Sunday night. The closures will continue for three to six nights, according to authorities, in order for crews to remove bridge falsework on the SR-163 Friars Road overcrossing.
Caltrans crews will close all northbound and southbound lane of State Route 163 between Interstate 8 and Genesee Avenue several night this week starting Sunday night. The closures will continue for three to six nights, according to authorities, in order for crews to remove bridge falsework on the SR-163 Friars Road overcrossing.
Armed with some outdoor survival training, granola bars and pink rubber boots, 5- and 8-year-old sisters survived 44 hours in rugged Northern California wilderness before they were found dehydrated and cold but in good spirits on Sunday, authorities said.
Pet lovers – look around and see if you have any old pet sweaters that just don’t fit Fido anymore and “paw it forward” to County Animal Services.
The San Diego Strike Force will play at Pechanga Arena San Diego for the first time Sunday, facing a fellow first-season Indoor Football League team, the Tucson Sugar Skulls.
A man riding a scooter suffered a fracture to his leg when he was broadsided by a motorist in the Midway community of San Diego, a police officer said Sunday.
Widespread rain and clouds that started early Saturday could linger into Sunday. Temperatures, which dropped below average through the weekend, are expected to warm slightly early next week.
A suspect believed to be armed was taken into custody after a standoff with deputies Deputies Friday night in the area of 8400 Graves Avenue in Santee.