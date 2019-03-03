San Diego Girl Scout scammed with fake $20 bill according to father

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — This time of year, Girl Scouts are camped out in front of stores across the country selling their delicious cookies. But for one local scout, a recent sales day did not go as planned.

A customer allegedly bought a box of the treats with a counterfeit $20 bill then took off with the cookies and change.

Luigi Diaz says last Sunday his daughter Serena was selling cookies outside a Ralphs in Hillcrest when a man gave them a $20 in exchange for a $5 box of Do-si-dos

The bill looked like a regular $20 but was slightly shorter than the real currency when compared side-by-side.

"I was like, ‘oh my gosh, that traitor,” said Serena.

"We didn't realize it [was fake] until we were trying to give the money back to our distributor,” said Luigi.

That meant the family was not only stuck with a false $20 but also lost the cookies and the $15 in change they gave the man.

"It's like, ‘seriously?’ Why would you want to do this to a sweet little girl like this?” said Luigi.

He now wants to warn other parents to double check the money they take in while fundraising.

Luigi said it crossed his mind that perhaps the man didn’t know it was a counterfeit bill, but says he acted suspicious afterwards and ran off right after getting the cookies.

As for Serena, she says she didn't let the scam get her down and has been hitting the sales even harder this week.