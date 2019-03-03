Lanes of State Route 163 through Mission Valley closed overnight this week for construction

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Caltrans crews will close all northbound and southbound lane of State Route 163 between Interstate 8 and Genesee Avenue several night this week starting Sunday night. The closures will continue for three to six nights, according to authorities, in order for crews to remove bridge falsework on the SR-163 Friars Road overcrossing.
The full freeway southbound closures are slated to begin at 11 p.m., while the northbound closures begin at 11:30 p.m. Caltrans said at no time will they close all lanes in both directions at the same time.
All lanes will reopen at 5 a.m.
The agency listed the planned closures as follows:
The following detours are planned during the freeway closures:
Caltrans also warned that businesses and residents in the area can expect to hear jackhammering, trucks and back-up alarms during the work.
The work is part of a $40-million project that will widen the SR-163 Friars Road overcrossing and make improvements to the SR-163 on- and off-ramps.
In addition, a southbound SR-163 auxiliary lane just north of the Friars Road off-ramp is scheduled to be constructed.
Major freeway closures of NB and SB SR-163 through Mission Valley begin tonight-Thursday and Sun. March 10 for construction work. https://t.co/smkkv3wJVp #SDCaltransAlert pic.twitter.com/B0MEmuc5N0— Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) March 3, 2019
