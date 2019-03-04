House fire turns deadly in Potrero, just north of Tecate - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

House fire turns deadly in Potrero, just north of Tecate

By City News Service
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Firefighters responding to a structure fire in the 23000 block of Coyote Holler Road near Potrero found a person down on a lawn nearby, according to Cal Fire.

Firefighters attempted live-saving measures, but the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

