Woman finds sister dead inside City Heights apartment

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A woman was found dead under possibly suspicious circumstances in a City Heights apartment Monday.



The fatality in the 4000 block of Van Dyke Avenue was reported shortly before 9 a.m., according to San Diego police.

The sister of the woman went to check on her with the manager and found her lying on a bed non-responsive. The husband has not been located and is considered a person of interest, according to police.



Homicide detectives were called in to look for any evidence of criminal involvement in the death, Officer Dino Delimitros said.



The decedent's identity was not immediately available.

