Bartenders partner with scientists for The Ultimate Bartender Battle in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Who does it better when it comes to science in San Diego than Fleet Science Center? The center will gather five local bartenders for an event Tuesday with five local scientists to create the best tasting, best looking and most exciting cocktail in San Diego.

See how science can help even the best bartender become a superstar. Then attendees will decide who will be crowned the Fleet’s Royale Bartender! Judges for the bartender battle will be randomly chosen from the audience. The event will include access to the competition and a taste of the winning cocktail.

EVENT INFO

Tue, March 5, 2019

7:00 PM – 9:00 PM PST

COST

$20, must be 21+

LOCATION

Royale

4204 Voltaire Street, San Diego, CA 92107