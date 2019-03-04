Bartenders partner with scientists for The Ultimate Bartender Ba - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Bartenders partner with scientists for The Ultimate Bartender Battle in San Diego

Posted: Updated:
By Josie Palma, Digital Content Producer
Connect

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) –  Who does it better when it comes to science in San Diego than Fleet Science Center? The center will gather five local bartenders for an event Tuesday with five local scientists to create the best tasting, best looking and most exciting cocktail in San Diego.

See how science can help even the best bartender become a superstar. Then attendees will decide who will be crowned the Fleet’s Royale Bartender! Judges for the bartender battle will be randomly chosen from the audience. The event will include access to the competition and a taste of the winning cocktail. 

EVENT INFO
Tue, March 5, 2019
7:00 PM – 9:00 PM PST

COST
$20, must be 21+

LOCATION
Royale
4204 Voltaire Street, San Diego, CA 92107

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 KFMB-TV. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.