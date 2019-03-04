Half-brother testifies in minor's murder trial over father's shooting in Scripps Ranch

A famous face was spotted at a popular spot in Ocean Beach on Monday. Celebrity chef Guy Fieri pulled up to Hodad's in his red 1968 Chevy Camaro to grab a bite.
The half-brother of a teenage boy on trial for the shooting death of his father at the family's Scripps Ranch condominium testified Monday that his stepfather had been physically abusive with him and his mother in the past.
A National City man was sentenced Monday in Los Angeles to a year and a half in federal prison for laundering the money of a violent kidnapping organization that held two dozen Mexican nationals hostage.
Jury selection is slated to get underway on Tuesday for the trial of a man charged with a pair of stabbing attacks, in quick succession, that seriously wounded two women in El Cajon and unincorporated La Mesa.
Three San Diegans were killed in a helicopter crash involving two other American tourists and a local pilot that occurred in Kenya Sunday night.
There were cheers and tears for two sisters who were found after being lost for 44 hours in a dense and freezing California forest.
The San Diego City Council voted 8-1 on Monday to remove minimum parking requirements for new housing developments in an effort to alleviate the city's dearth of affordable housing and cut down on vehicular carbon emissions.
Who does it better when it comes to science in San Diego than Fleet Science Center? The center will gather five local bartenders for an event Tuesday with five local scientists to create the best tasting, best looking and most exciting cocktail in San Diego.