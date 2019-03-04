Guy Fieri spotted at Hodad's in Ocean Beach, San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A famous face was spotted at a popular spot in Ocean Beach on Monday.

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri pulled up to Hodad's in his red 1968 Chevy Camaro to grab a bite. The restaurant was featured on Fieri's show "Diners, Drive-In's and Dives" in the past and his production crew was with him on Monday as well.

Fieri drives around the country highlighting different eateries and has called Hodad's one of his favorite places to eat.

See below for pictures for pictures of Guy and company courtesy of Jim Grant.