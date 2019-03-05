Encinitas residents claim increase in mail thefts

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Residents in Encinitas have taken to social media to complain about a recent rash of mail theft in their area of North County San Diego. On the apps Nextdoor and Ring, several residents in Encinitas and Cardiff have claimed their mail has been snatched directly from their mail boxes.

The thieves reportedly strike in the early morning hours before anyone is up to catch them.

One woman that spoke to News 8 by phone said she had three outgoing checks stolen from her Encinitas mailbox.

She says a security camera captured a strange vehicle hovering around her home early in the morning but it wasn't a clear shot.

It's unclear if any arrests have been made in connection with this string of thefts or how many have sprung up in North County just this year so far.

News 8 reached out to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service but did not hear back.

However, after a rise in mail thefts occurred last year, they advised getting a locked mailbox or using USPS's Informed Delivery Service which sends pictures of your mail when it's delivered.

If you believe something is stolen, you should also call the postal inspectors.

Rebecca Merrell who lives in Encinitas says her mail hasn't been touched but she takes precautions to make sure it's safe.

"I usually check every two days and if I'm traveling, I put a mail stop on with the post office to make sure there's no additional mail falling out,” said Merrell.



Editor's note: A previous version of this story indicated that the thefts were being investigated by the US Postal Service. This has not been confirmed and we regret the error.