Kellen Winslow II back in San Diego jail accused of lewd conduct

Residents in Encinitas have taken to social media to complain about a recent rash of mail theft in the Encinitas area of North County San Diego.
Three San Diegans were killed in a helicopter crash involving two other American tourists and a local pilot that occurred in Kenya Sunday night.
Kellen Winslow II was back in jail on Monday accused of lewd conduct while out on bail, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.
High pressure ridge over the West Coast will see temperatures warm through Tuesday afternoon. Skies clearer Monday into Tuesday morning as high pressure strengthens over the West Coast until early Tuesday morning.ht.
A famous face was spotted at a popular spot in Ocean Beach on Monday. Celebrity chef Guy Fieri pulled up to Hodad's in his red 1968 Chevy Camaro to grab a bite.
The half-brother of a teenage boy on trial for the shooting death of his father at the family's Scripps Ranch condominium testified Monday that his stepfather had been physically abusive with him and his mother in the past.
A National City man was sentenced Monday in Los Angeles to a year and a half in federal prison for laundering the money of a violent kidnapping organization that held two dozen Mexican nationals hostage.
Jury selection is slated to get underway on Tuesday for the trial of a man charged with a pair of stabbing attacks, in quick succession, that seriously wounded two women in El Cajon and unincorporated La Mesa.
There were cheers and tears for two sisters who were found after being lost for 44 hours in a dense and freezing California forest.