Kellen Winslow II back in San Diego jail accused of lewd conduct

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Kellen Winslow II was back in jail on Monday accused of lewd conduct while out on bail, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune. According to the newspaper, prosecutors have brought new charges against the former NFL player and son of Chargers great Kellen Winslow.

News 8 confirmed Monday night that Winslow was in custody on a no-bond hold.

The U-T says Winslow is accused of lewd conduct in front of a 77-year-old woman at a Carlsbad gym. The incidents reportedly occurred on two separate occasions last month.

According to reports, 35-year-old Winslow pleaded not guilty to the new charges – all misdemeanors – last week and was ordered to remain on house arrest. However, on Monday Vista Superior Court Judge Blaine Bowman ordered Winslow to be jailed without bail, according to the U-T.

Winslow’s latest encounter with the law comes after several charges were filed against him in 2018.

Winslow is scheduled to stand trial on charges that he raped an unconscious 17-year-old girl in 2003. Winslow is also facing a trial for allegedly kidnapping and raping two women in his hometown of Encinitas in 2018.

Winslow II grew up in San Diego and attended the University of Miami. He played for four NFL teams between 2004 and 2013.

