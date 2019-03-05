Fatal motorcycle accident snarls traffic in La Jolla

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday morning in a collision with an SUV on a La Jolla street, police said.

The crash happened shortly before 7:55 a.m. in the 8700 block of Gilman Drive, San Diego police Sgt. Michael Stirk said.

The motorcyclist, who was not immediately identified, was pronounced dead at Scripps Memorial Hospital.

Authorities say the driver of the Toyota Highlander involved in the collision remained at the scene and cooperated with officers.

A SigAlert was issued around 9 a.m. with the closure of the northbound lanes of Gilman Drive between Villa La Jolla and La Jolla Village drives.

