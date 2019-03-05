San Diego police pursuit ends with suspect in custody

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Authorities Tuesday arrested a man who led them on a high-speed freeway and street chase through the North County area in an SUV after he fled a traffic stop in Encanto.



The roughly half-hour chase, which began in the Lomita area on State Route 52, ended about 9:45 a.m., when the suspect pulled over on Interstate 15 near Escondido, according to police.

The man refused to yield when San Diego police tried to pull him over for a traffic violation in the 6800 block of Akins Avenue shortly after 9 a.m., SDPD public-affairs Officer Michael Stirk said. The motorist drove off to the east toward Spring Valley, then entered State Route 125 and headed north, Stirk said.



Reaching Santee, the man entered SR-52 and headed west, then merged onto northbound Interstate 15 when he got to the Miramar area.The driver managed to avoid running over several spike strips that CHP officers hurled onto the roadway in his path.



After entering Escondido, however, the man finally pulled to a stop on the side of the freeway near Ninth Avenue and was taken into custody without further incident. The arrestee's name was not immediately available.

At times during the pursuit, the driver ran several stop signs on surface streets and continued through intersections.

