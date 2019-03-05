Still time to register for Encinitas Half Marathon & 5K

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8)-The Encinitas Half Marathon and 5k is in its third year and just a few weeks away.
With roughly 7,000 runners from 40 states and multiple countries around the world, the race is expected to sell out once again.
News 8’s Ashley Jacobs meets with the race organizer, announcer and eager runners to talk about prepping for the race, how the community benefits and what happened to the dreaded hill along the course. The hill is gone! So what does that mean for runners?
The event kicks off Sunday, March 31, 2019.
Click here to register and save $10 on registration with promo code: CBSNEWS8
