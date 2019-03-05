Relax and rejuvenate at the Inn at Moonlight Beach in Encinitas

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - It has the distinction of being the first hospitality building in the world to be undergoing WELL Building Certification.

The Inn at Moonlight Beach offers an inspired lodging choice that harmoniously blends thoughtful modern design with well-being and reflects the inspiring natural beauty that is Encinitas.

News 8’s Ashley Jacobs takes a tour of the North County Bed and Breakfast to see what makes a vacation (or staycation) unique, exploring the biodynamic garden, green rooms and activities.

