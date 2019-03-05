Tom Cruise 'Top Gun' house in San Diego is on the move

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — San Diegans have never lost that "loving feeling” for the Tom Cruise “Top Gun” house in Oceanside.
In Tuesday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff tracks down a Maverick look-alike to ask why the house is taking flight.
Maverick!! Do we have a problem? The Tom Cruise “Top Gun” House in Oceanside is taking flight in the Zevely Zone @CBS8 @thecwsandiego @CityofOceanside pic.twitter.com/mNLVbc2wbG— Jeff Zevely (@JeffNews8) March 5, 2019
One-hundred-and-seven years after opening their doors, things never went south for Berger Hardware in North Park, but in Friday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff got a side of the secrets.
Sometimes cancer patients need a ray of sunshine, and in Thursday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff went to Fallbrook to meet a tough little cow girl named, Leona Evans.
In Wednesday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff is in Ocean Beach with an update on Marathon Milio whom he introduced us to about a year ago.
In Wednesday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff is in Ocean Beach with an update on Marathon Milio whom he introduced us to about a year ago.
The on-air reporters and anchors in TV news do a lot of talking, but what if they just listened for a day?
Sometimes a dog knows what we need before we know it ourselves. In Wednesday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff is in Jamul at the Little Angels Service Dogs training center.
This Valentine’s Day, a Carlsbad couple seen fighting in a Justin Bieber video says they have nothing but love for each other.