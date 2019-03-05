Santa Anita track cancels racing after 21 horse deaths - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Santa Anita track cancels racing after 21 horse deaths

Posted: Updated:
In this Oct. 30, 2013 file photo, an exercise rider takes a horse for a workout at Santa Anita Park with palm trees and the San Gabriel Mountains as a backdrop in Arcadia, Calif. In this Oct. 30, 2013 file photo, an exercise rider takes a horse for a workout at Santa Anita Park with palm trees and the San Gabriel Mountains as a backdrop in Arcadia, Calif.
By BETH HARRIS , Associated Press

A track official says Santa Anita is canceling racing indefinitely to re-examine the dirt surface after the deaths of 21 horses in the last two months.

Tim Ritvo, chief operating officer of The Stronach Group, which owns Santa Anita, tells The Associated Press that officials feel confident in the track surface but want to be "very proactive" and do all the testing that needs to be done.

Ritvo said Tuesday that racing won't be held this weekend, when two major races were scheduled: the San Felipe for 3-year-old Kentucky Derby hopefuls and the Santa Anita Handicap for older horses. He wouldn't speculate on when racing would resume.

The latest fatality occurred during training on Tuesday, when a 4-year-old filly got injured and was euthanized.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Series of storms will bring light to moderate rain to San Diego County

    Series of storms will bring light to moderate rain to San Diego County

    Wednesday, March 6 2019 12:01 AM EST2019-03-06 05:01:06 GMT

    The first of two Pacific storm systems is expected to reach San Diego County Tuesday, bringing light to moderate rain through the end of the workweek, according to the National Weather Service.

     

    The first of two Pacific storm systems is expected to reach San Diego County Tuesday, bringing light to moderate rain through the end of the workweek, according to the National Weather Service.

     

  • Teen convicted of killing dad, attempted murder of mom at Scripps Ranch condo

    Teen convicted of killing dad, attempted murder of mom at Scripps Ranch condo

    Tuesday, March 5 2019 10:18 PM EST2019-03-06 03:18:57 GMT

    A teenage boy was convicted Tuesday of second-degree murder and attempted murder for shooting his father five times in the master bedroom of the family's Scripps Ranch condominium last year, then firing one shot through the door of another bedroom, where his mother and half-brother had barricaded themselves.

     

    A teenage boy was convicted Tuesday of second-degree murder and attempted murder for shooting his father five times in the master bedroom of the family's Scripps Ranch condominium last year, then firing one shot through the door of another bedroom, where his mother and half-brother had barricaded themselves.

     

  • Effort underway to save San Diego's Skateworld

    Effort underway to save San Diego's Skateworld

    Tuesday, March 5 2019 9:55 PM EST2019-03-06 02:55:13 GMT

    San Diego’s only roller staking rink, Skate World, could soon close its doors if the City of San Diego sells the property to the highest bidder.

     

    San Diego’s only roller staking rink, Skate World, could soon close its doors if the City of San Diego sells the property to the highest bidder.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 KFMB-TV. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.