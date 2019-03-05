Santa Anita track cancels racing after 21 horse deaths

The first of two Pacific storm systems is expected to reach San Diego County Tuesday, bringing light to moderate rain through the end of the workweek, according to the National Weather Service.
A teenage boy was convicted Tuesday of second-degree murder and attempted murder for shooting his father five times in the master bedroom of the family's Scripps Ranch condominium last year, then firing one shot through the door of another bedroom, where his mother and half-brother had barricaded themselves.
A teenage boy was convicted Tuesday of second-degree murder and attempted murder for shooting his father five times in the master bedroom of the family's Scripps Ranch condominium last year, then firing one shot through the door of another bedroom, where his mother and half-brother had barricaded themselves.
San Diego’s only roller staking rink, Skate World, could soon close its doors if the City of San Diego sells the property to the highest bidder.
Seven rescued sea lions on Tuesday were returned to the ocean after spending about six weeks being nursed back to health at SeaWorld San Diego.
A readiness conference is scheduled Tuesday for ex-NFL tight end Kellen Winslow II, who is charged with raping two women in Encinitas last year and raping an unconscious teenager in 2003.
Former NFL player Kellen Winslow II was already awaiting trial on charges of raping three women when he was taken back into custody this week. As of Tuesday, Winslow was being held without bail and facing misdemeanor charges in connection with alleged lewd conduct with a 77-year-old woman at a Carlsbad gym. News 8’s Steve Price reports with details and reaction from a well-known local sports psychiatrist.
Former NFL player Kellen Winslow II was already awaiting trial on charges of raping three women when he was taken back into custody this week. As of Tuesday, Winslow was being held without bail and facing misdemeanor charges in connection with alleged lewd conduct with a 77-year-old woman at a Carlsbad gym. News 8’s Steve Price reports with details and reaction from a well-known local sports psychiatrist.
A motorcyclist using a bicycle lane to pass slower- moving traffic on a busy La Jolla street Tuesday was killed in a collision with an SUV, authorities reported.
The San Diego City Council unanimously approved changes to the City’s Social Host Ordinance on Tuesday. The changes now make it illegal to provide an environment where the underage use of marijuana, controlled substances and alcohol can take place.