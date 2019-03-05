Series of storms will bring light to moderate rain to San Diego - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Series of storms will bring light to moderate rain to San Diego County

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The first of two Pacific storm systems is expected to reach San Diego County Tuesday, bringing light to moderate rain through the end of the workweek, according to the National Weather Service.

The initial cold trough moving in from the west will arrive in late this afternoon and could begin dropping rain tonight, forecasters said.

The first storm cell is expected to drop up to a quarter-inch of rain in coastal and inland valley areas through late Wednesday night, anywhere from a half-inch to three-quarters of an inch in the mountains and less than one- tenth on an inch in the deserts, according to the NWS.

The bulk of the rain is expected to fall on Wednesday, NWS Meteorologist Adam Roser said.

Snow levels will remain above 8,000 feet through Wednesday night then drop to 5,000 feet as the second storm arrives, Roser said.

The first storm will taper off late Wednesday night before another cold trough sweeps into the region Thursday and brings scattered showers through Friday night, the meteorologist said.

