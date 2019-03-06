Two hikers rescued after being stranded on Lake Hodges trail

LAKE HODGES (NEWS 8) - Two hikers are back on shore safe and sound Tuesday evening after they became stranded on a trail at Lake Hodges.

The two women said they became disoriented along the trail after sunset and after not being able to find their way back to their car, they called 911.

The San Diego police helicopter located them and the decision was made to use the lifeguard rescue team and a boat to go and take them off the trail and return them to the boat dock.

They were looked over by Lifeguards and deemed to be uninjured.

The two told News 8 they were very grateful for their quick rescue.