Celebrating Diversity: All neighborhoods, one San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Hundreds of San Diegans gathered at the Broadway Pier Tuesday night for the fifth annual One San Diego Neighborhood Experience block party.

One San Diego is about looking past the imperfections and erasing boundaries by encouraging equal access to enhance quality of life.

For one Culture Shock member, “Dance and music is something that brings all cultures everywhere together not matter what your income is like.”

Mayor Kevin Faulconer and first lady Katherine Stuart helped launch the non-profit to help fund neighborhood programs such as 3,000 backpacks or school supplies for students in need and providing turkeys for Thanksgiving dinners.

“It is all about connecting people. I strongly believe that our city is not truly great until every neighbor is doing great,” said Faulconer.

Karla Ruiz works for One Neighborhood Real Estate, which provides affordable housing in undeserved communities. As Neighborhood Experience brought hundreds together, Ruiz said she saw “different dancing and food. We don’t feel divided. We feel together. Right now, we are really helping the housing crisis to show the people we are there, and we care.”

“For a place like San Diego to try and bring something like this, all different cultures, on stage it shows everyone to grow and get better,” said a Culture Shock member.

This year, One San Diego said it has committed to expanding the program to award ten community grants worth $25,000 to promote engagement.

