Celebrating Diversity: All neighborhoods, one San Diego

The first of two Pacific storm systems is expected to reach San Diego County Tuesday, bringing light to moderate rain through the end of the workweek, according to the National Weather Service.
The Uptown Planners Board on Tuesday night voted to approve the Normal Street Promenade Project in Hillcrest.
Hundreds of San Diegans gathered at the Broadway Pier Tuesday night for the fifth annual One San Diego Neighborhood Experience block party.
Light to moderate showers arrived in San Diego by the afternoon hours. As our next storm system arrives, expect more rain to move in during the overnight hours with a slight chance for thunderstorms. The bulk of the moisture will be on Wednesday with likely showers mid-morning through late Wednesday night.
The number of migrant families crossing the southwest border is again breaking records, and the crush is overwhelming border agents and straining facilities, officials said.
Two hikers are back on shore safe and sound Tuesday evening after they became stranded on a trail at Lake Hodges.
A teenage boy was convicted Tuesday of second-degree murder and attempted murder for shooting his father five times in the master bedroom of the family's Scripps Ranch condominium last year, then firing one shot through the door of another bedroom, where his mother and half-brother had barricaded themselves.
San Diego’s only roller staking rink, Skate World, could soon close its doors if the City of San Diego sells the property to the highest bidder.
Seven rescued sea lions on Tuesday were returned to the ocean after spending about six weeks being nursed back to health at SeaWorld San Diego.