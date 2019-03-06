Hillcrest: Normal Street Promenade pitched to planners

HILLCREST (NEWS 8) - The Uptown Planners Board on Tuesday night voted to approve the Normal Street Promenade Project in Hillcrest.

Supporters of the project told News 8 the board's approval was crucial. City Councilman Chris Ward (District 3) also addressed residents and the Uptown Planners Board regarding the project during public comment.

In a tweet, Ward said, "San Diego is one step closer to its first transit oriented pedestrian promenade."

News 8's Chris Gros reports from Hillcrest with the details.

Uptown Planners vote to approve the Normal Street Promenade project. According to @ChrisWardD3, project can now move forward. — Chris Gros (@ChrisNews8) March 6, 2019