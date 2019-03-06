Hillcrest: Normal Street Promenade pitched to planners - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Hillcrest: Normal Street Promenade pitched to planners

By Chris Gros, Reporter
HILLCREST (NEWS 8) - The Uptown Planners Board on Tuesday night voted to approve the Normal Street Promenade Project in Hillcrest. 

Supporters of the project told News 8 the board's approval was crucial. City Councilman Chris Ward (District 3) also addressed residents and the Uptown Planners Board regarding the project during public comment. 

In a tweet, Ward said, "San Diego is one step closer to its first transit oriented pedestrian promenade." 

