1 suffers life-threatening injuries in crash on I-5 in San Ysidro

SAN YSIDRO (CNS) - One person suffered life-threatening injuries Wednesday morning, and two others suffered less severe injuries in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 in San Ysidro, authorities said.



The crash was reported around 4:35 a.m. on southbound Interstate 5 near the Dairy Mart Road offramp, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log.



One of the vehicles caught fire following the crash, the CHP said.



All occupants of the vehicles were able to make it out and the vehicle fire was already extinguished by the time firefighters arrived, a San Diego Fire-Rescue dispatch supervisor said.



Three people were taken to hospitals, one with life-threatening injuries and the other two with non-life-threatening injuries, the dispatch supervisor said.



No details about the victims or the vehicles involved in the crash were immediately available.



CHP officers were investigating the circumstances leading up to the crash.