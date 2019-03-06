Celebrating women entrepreneurs for International Women's Day

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Ahead of International Women's Day, local female entrepreneurs are joining forces to support each others' businesses.

The theme of this year's Women's Day campaign is #BalanceforBetter. According to the campaign, "The future is exciting...everyone has a part to play all the time, everywhere. From grassroots activism to worldwide action, we are entering an exciting period of history where the world expects balance. We notices its absence and celebrate its presence. Balance drives a better working world."

Christine Castellani and Hilary Boyd are like many other women in the community; they're balancing family and chasing their dreams. They launched Bette, a resort-wear collection and are inviting other female entrepreneurs to join them in a special giveaway in celebration of International Women's Day.

News 8's Ashley Jacobs has coffee with the women to learn more about their businesses, get advice on launching a business for other women and details on that giveaway.

Christine and Hilary host pop-up shops around San Diego County

Local women utilize Instagram to celebrate business success ahead of International Women's Day